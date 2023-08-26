Head-To-Head Survey: ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) & Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of ADF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ADF Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADF Group and Gulf Island Fabrication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 73.41 Gulf Island Fabrication $179.23 million 0.30 -$3.35 million $0.19 17.37

Profitability

ADF Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication. Gulf Island Fabrication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ADF Group and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADF Group N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 1.61% 2.81% 2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ADF Group and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ADF Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gulf Island Fabrication pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ADF Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gulf Island Fabrication pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gulf Island Fabrication is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication beats ADF Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. It also provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms and inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning, as well as hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as performs municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. In addition, the company fabricates newbuild marine vessels and provided marine repair and maintenance services. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.