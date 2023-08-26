Head-To-Head Survey: CFSB Bancorp (CFSB) & Its Rivals

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CFSB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Volatility and Risk

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp Competitors 346 1650 1173 49 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CFSB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 227.22%. Given CFSB Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CFSB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $9.42 million $1.45 million 30.96 CFSB Bancorp Competitors $1.20 billion $265.86 million 14.41

CFSB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. CFSB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41% CFSB Bancorp Competitors 14.91% 7.52% 0.78%

Summary

CFSB Bancorp competitors beat CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.