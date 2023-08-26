Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

