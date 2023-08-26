HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Critical Contrast

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $218.18 million 1.81 $44.60 million $2.80 8.12 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.44 $6.55 million $2.73 7.68

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 20.44% 11.47% 1.24% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 22.85% N/A N/A

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

