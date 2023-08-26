HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HP by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

