ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $145.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $131.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $401,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 381.6% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 162,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $6,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

