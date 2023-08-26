Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 934 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.58.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

