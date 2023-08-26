Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.