Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $452.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

