IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $250.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Argus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

IEX stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

