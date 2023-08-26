Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $59,649.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 566,152 shares of company stock worth $33,471,831 and sold 23,639 shares worth $2,166,264. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

