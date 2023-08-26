IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) versus Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Head to Head Review

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.23) -0.84 Ginkgo Bioworks $325.95 million 10.85 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -2.37

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -133.97% -96.77% Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IN8bio and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 2 0 2.20

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 709.06%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 140.36%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

