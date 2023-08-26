Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,469 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 621.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $179.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

