Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.