Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,990 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Get Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.