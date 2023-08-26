Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,969 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1,566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $233.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.