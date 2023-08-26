Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,573 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after purchasing an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 383,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

