Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 173.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,782,000 after buying an additional 1,376,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

