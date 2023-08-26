Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $906,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.