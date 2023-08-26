Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $993,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

