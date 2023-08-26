Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1572 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.