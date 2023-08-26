Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $843,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

