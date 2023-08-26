Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $944,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

