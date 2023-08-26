Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.