Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

