Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,088 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 347.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

