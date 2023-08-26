Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.68. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

