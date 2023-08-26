Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

