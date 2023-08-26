Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 235.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

