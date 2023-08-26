Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,962 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.