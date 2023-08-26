Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $108,050,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

