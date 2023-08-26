Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Buys 48,171 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 48,171 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $2,815,594.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,639,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,724,040.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 190,569 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.02 per share, with a total value of $11,437,951.38.

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.