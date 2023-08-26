Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells 1,433,304 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $888.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

