Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells 30,210 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.42.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
