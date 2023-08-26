Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $363.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $215.55 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,633,520 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

