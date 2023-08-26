Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,833. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

