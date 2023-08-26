Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $901,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

AXON stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

