Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.1% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

