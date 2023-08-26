Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 321.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
