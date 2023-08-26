Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

