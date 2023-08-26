Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA opened at $6.15 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

