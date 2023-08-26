iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $118,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

