iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 159.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,663,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ESGU opened at $96.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

