J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.9 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

