JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.48.

ASAN stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,467,500 shares of company stock worth $31,516,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 106,674.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

