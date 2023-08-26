JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $1,024,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

