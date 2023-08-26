JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,009,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,602,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 113,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,605,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

