Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $871,398. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

