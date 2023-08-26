Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.