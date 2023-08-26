KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.
